Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made the presentation on behalf of the Senate when he received a delegation of the 2022 Armed Forces Decorations team in his office in Abuja.

Lawan gave N500,000 to the Nigerian Legion in his private capacity and said that the Armed Forces deserved support for sacrifices made in tackling various forms of insecurity in the country.

He noted that men and women of the armed forces continued to pay the ultimate price in their bid to secure and protect Nigerians against insurgents and other criminals.

"It is important that we appreciate the sacrifices made by our armed forces, especially those who have been directly affected and their families.

"I believe that the same story obtains in the efforts by the armed forces to fight insurgency, militancy, banditry and many other forms of security challenges within our borders.

"Presently, our armed forces are involved in many fronts. What is expected of us as citizens and institutions is to continue to support them, especially the legion in whatever way we can.

"It is an opportunity for us to also make our own contributions to this annual and very important event of remembering our armed forces," he said.

Lawan added that the National Assembly would support the military by ensuring that sufficient funds were appropriated to it in the 2022 budget under consideration.

Earlier, the team leader, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril, said it visited the Senate President in the discharge of a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jibril who is the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion added that the visit was also to solicit support for the cause of the fallen heroes.

He thereafter, decorated the Senate President with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

Senators also decorated were the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.