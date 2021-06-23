RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate denies receiving N37 billion to renovate leaky NASS building

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Senate says lawmakers are not responsible for the maintenance of the building.

Nigerian senators insist the complex deserves to be renovated [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators insist the complex deserves to be renovated [Tope Brown]

The Senate has dismissed claims that it renovated the National Assembly complex with N37 billion, claiming instead that one kobo has not been released.

Recommended articles

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 approved the sum for the renovation of the complex as part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration which owns the building.

Many Nigerians kicked against the allocation as excessive, but the subject resurfaced on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after a leaky roof caused the lobby of the complex to be waterlogged.

Cleaners were pictured scooping water from the floor into buckets, images that were received with scorn and mockery by many Nigerian commenters.

National Assembly complex lobby being mopped after the roof leaked rainwater [Punch]
National Assembly complex lobby being mopped after the roof leaked rainwater [Punch] National Assembly Pulse Nigeria

Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, said in a statement after plenary on Wednesday, June 23 that lawmakers are not responsible for the maintenance of the building.

"While it is true that an initial appropriation of the above stated sum was made due to the decaying nature of the National Assembly Complex which has not witnessed any major maintenance or overhauling since construction, the said amount was reduced to N9 billion after the breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even with this reduction, the sum of N9 billion or any amount is yet to be cash backed or released to the National Assembly.

"None of this amount is even appropriated for the National Assembly bureaucracy or its leadership," he said.

While speaking during Wednesday's plenary, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, lamented that the complex has not been upgraded in over 20 years.

The 62-year-old said Tuesday's leak incident is a vindication of the National Assembly leadership's well-intentioned effort to renovate the complex.

"If this complex leaks, the interpretation is we're not holding our democracy with the respect it deserves.

"This symbol of democracy must be protected.

"This house is the house of Nigerians, not members of the National Assembly," he said.

The Senate President called on the press to inform the public responsibly.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate denies receiving N37 billion to renovate leaky NASS building

2021 UTME: JAMB boss says results will be released today

Gov Ganduje says crime has attained 'next level' in Nigeria

Commuters, residents decry constant robbery attacks on Long Bridge

Orji Kalu’s alleged N7.1bn fraud retrial begins July 2

NCDC records 39 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria

EFCC sets up special operations to check petrol smuggling in Nigeria

Twitter suspension lawful, FG insists

Lawan says roof leak proves Nigerians should have allowed N37bn renovation of NASS building