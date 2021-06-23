Senate denies receiving N37 billion to renovate leaky NASS building

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 approved the sum for the renovation of the complex as part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration which owns the building.

Many Nigerians kicked against the allocation as excessive, but the subject resurfaced on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after a leaky roof caused the lobby of the complex to be waterlogged.

Cleaners were pictured scooping water from the floor into buckets, images that were received with scorn and mockery by many Nigerian commenters.

National Assembly Pulse Nigeria

Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, said in a statement after plenary on Wednesday, June 23 that lawmakers are not responsible for the maintenance of the building.

"While it is true that an initial appropriation of the above stated sum was made due to the decaying nature of the National Assembly Complex which has not witnessed any major maintenance or overhauling since construction, the said amount was reduced to N9 billion after the breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even with this reduction, the sum of N9 billion or any amount is yet to be cash backed or released to the National Assembly.

"None of this amount is even appropriated for the National Assembly bureaucracy or its leadership," he said.

While speaking during Wednesday's plenary, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, lamented that the complex has not been upgraded in over 20 years.

The 62-year-old said Tuesday's leak incident is a vindication of the National Assembly leadership's well-intentioned effort to renovate the complex.

"If this complex leaks, the interpretation is we're not holding our democracy with the respect it deserves.

"This symbol of democracy must be protected.

"This house is the house of Nigerians, not members of the National Assembly," he said.