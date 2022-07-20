RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate, on Wednesday at plenary confirmed Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

Senate (DailyNigerian)
Senate (DailyNigerian)

Yahaya’s confirmation followed consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Recommended articles

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna) in his presentation, said Yahaya’s appointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 77(5) of the Finance Act, 2020.

According to him, the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be appointed Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

He said that the panel did not receive any petition against Yahaya’s nomination, adding that he was cleared by the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

ASUU strike: SSANU warns against disparity in varsity salaries

ASUU strike: SSANU warns against disparity in varsity salaries

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin