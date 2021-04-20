RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate confirms Usman as NPC Commissioner

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Usman as Commissioner for National Population Commission (NPC).

Nigerian senators [Nigerian Senate]

Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman’s confirmation followed consideration and adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population.

Recommended articles

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Saidu Alkali, while presenting the report, said that the nominee possessed the requisite qualifications, integrity, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge his responsibilities.

According to him, Usman’s appointment satisfies the requirements of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

NAN reports that Usman was the Registrar of Federal University of Technology, Minna, between 2007 and 2012 and a member of African Council on Communication Education.

He is also a member of Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) and Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

Usman is also Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession