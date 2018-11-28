Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC scribe

Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC scribe

The confirmation followed a report submitted by Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial Crimes, which recommended the confirmation of Olukoyede’s appointment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) play Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC scribe (Royal Times )

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede as Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The confirmation followed a report submitted by Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial Crimes, which recommended the confirmation of Olukoyede’s appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that efforts to confirm Olukoyede’s appointment on Tuesday failed following disagreement among the committee members on modus operandi of the screening.

The Senate subsequently postponed submission of the report and asked the committee to resolve all contending issues among members.

On Wednesday, shortly before the confirmation, another round of disagreement ensued between Utazi and some members of the committee.

The members had claimed their input were never sought by the chairman before reaching his conclusion on recommendation of confirmation Olukoyede’s appointment.

A member of the committee, Sen. Isah Misau (PDP-Bauchi) raised objection, alleging that he was not contacted for the meeting to screen Olukoyede as directed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Dino Melaye, also a committee member, corroborated Misau’s claim, and accused the chairman of not complying with the resolution of the Senate.

But Utazi denied their claim, saying that he had sent letters of invitation to all the members while some refused to attend because they went for oversight functions of other committees where they were also members.

He expressed concern that his colleagues were trying to hold the committee to ransom over alleged personal interest.

Utazi urged the senate not to set a bad precedence by allowing few individuals to slow down the work of the apex chamber out of selfishness.

In his remark, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, sought the confirmation of the committees’ recommendation of Olukoyede’s appointment via a voice vote, where majority of the lawmakers affirmed the adoption of the report for his confirmation.

Olukoyede, who hails from Ekiti State, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter of Sept. 10, nominated Olukoyede as Secretary to the Commission.

Utazi had during Tuesday’s plenary, told the senate that the nominee demonstrated competence and had sufficient experience to occupy the office for which he was nominated.

The Senate had on Oct. 3, 2018, referred President Buhari’s letter of request for the confirmation of the nominee to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, to screen and report back to the chamber for adoption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how fraudster lover allegedly kidnapped and raped Americanbullet
2 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
3 "Terrorists who killed over 100 soldiers in Metele were...bullet

Related Articles

Alleged N4.7bn fraud: 10-year old trial of ex-Gov. Ladoja ends
EFCC under Buhari has recovered N540b through Whistleblower Policy, says Lai
EFCC denies receiving N10m from Gov Ganduje
Ganduje donates N10m to EFCC, ICPC, others
I never said I will probe Fayose — Gov. Fayemi
EFCC explains why it can’t investigate Kano Governor Ganduje
No act of sabotage in EFCC inferno, says Spokesperson
EFCC seals-off 6 landed property allegedly belonging to Fayose
Atiku explains how he'll fight corruption better than Buhari if elected President

Local

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the Federal Government for reducing the registration fees for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Senior Secondary and Basic Education Certificate.
SERAP commends FG for reducing JAMB, NECO fees
Back in the 1980s, Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari was a military dictator but he was elected as president in 2015
Buhari orders military to end Boko Haram threat, returns from Maiduguri
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption
FG to rehabilitate bad roads before next rainy season - FRSC
Nigeria rises to 129th on world's Prosperity Index list
Nigeria rises to 129th in latest Prosperity Index report
X
Advertisement