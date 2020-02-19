In a statement signed by Mr James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, the approval of the Senate followed the presentation and consideration of the screening report of Sen. Smart Adeyemi-led Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary in Abuja.

Odaudu added that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Jan. 20, 2020 forward a letter nominating Nuhu to the upper chamber for screening and confirmation as the DG of NCAA.

According to him, Buhari’s nomination letter dated January 7, 2020, and read on the floor by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read in part:

“Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the NCAA (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for confirmation by Senate appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Nuhu is a reputable airline pilot and aviation safety expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of strategic importance of NCAA as regulator of Civil Aviation Industry. I wish to request for expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA.”

Odaudu disclosed that Adeyemi’s recommendation that the Senate should adopt the report of the committee on aviation and confirm Captain Nuhu was approved by the Senate when put to voice vote by the senate president.

“Sen. Adeyemi in his presentation said the committee found that Nuhu has requisite experience, possesses relevant academic and professional qualifications, and that there was no petition against his nomination.

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the aviation sector, the committee considered Nuhu, suitable for appointment as director general of NCAA,” he said.