The Senate has confirmed Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as chief justice of Nigeria.

Muhammad was confirmed at plenary on Wednesday, July 16, 2019.

Earlier, the Senate had moved into an executive session over Muhammad's confirmation.

This was sequel to a motion by the Senate leader, Abdullahi Abubakar, for his confirmation.

On Tuesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan had asked that copies of Muhammad’s curriculum vitae (CVs) be shared among lawmakers in the upper legislative chamber.

Mohammed was appointed as acting CNJ following Justice Walter Onnoghen's suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari only few weeks to the general election.

Onnoghen was suspended for alleged misconduct.