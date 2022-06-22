RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr Hale Longpet (Plateau) as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Nigerian Senate
This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC at Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya said that Longpet’s appointment was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He said that the nominee, while appearing before the committee for screening, gave satisfactory explanation regarding his personal life, work experience, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as INEC REC.

Gaya said that the committee commended the nominee’s impressive Curriculum Vitae and satisfactory answers to its questions.

