The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr Kingsley Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari had reportedly asked the lawmakers to confirm Obiora the Deputy Governor of the apex bank.

Recall that in January 16, 2020, Buhari sent Obiora’s name to the Senate for confirmation to replace Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on Feb. 2, 2020.

Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) In Washington DC, United States of America.