Senate confirms Festus Keyamo as NDIC board member

The Senate has approved Festus Keyamo as a board member of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The confirmation, which took place on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, followed a report by the Senate committee chairman on banking, insurance and other financial institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim, clearing the nominees.

The appointment of one nominee, Garba Buba was however not confirmed following his failure to appear before the Senate screening committee, Daily Post reports.

According to Senator Ibrahim, “The nominees screened are resourceful, they have knowledge of the NDIC and CBN acts. They have been also cleared by the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).”

Festus Keymao, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is also the spokesman of Buhari’s campaign organisation.

The other members of the board confirmed by the Senate are: Ronke Sokefun, Garba Bello, Josef Okoloagu, Mustapha Mudashiru and Adewale Adeleke.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation was established in 1988, to protect deposit insurance system is to protect depositors and guarantee payment of insured funds in the event of failure of insured institutions.