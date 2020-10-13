The Senate has confirmed the nominations of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central), in his presentation, stated that the appointment of the nominees, satisfied the requirement of Sections 230(2) and 232(1) and (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to the lawmaker, upon confirmation of the appointment of the nominees by the Senate, all Geo-political Zones will be represented by three or four Justices, as the case may be, except the North-Central Zone, which will maintain its current two Justices on the Bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Bamidele, however, explained that, the reason why the North-Central zone has two Justices unlike other zones, could be attributed to the fact during the selection process,.

He said that the nomination from the zone was stood down by the selection committee for a further review of the nomination by the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

He added that necessary steps were being taken to meet the full compliment of the maximum number of Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He said that the appointment of the eight Justices of the Supreme Court was a bold step taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the Judiciary to meet with the challenges of the 21st Century.

Lawmakers, including the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC – Delta Central); Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North); and Gabriel Suswam (PDP – Benue North East) in their contributions, expressed satisfaction with the qualification, experience and competence of the nominees.

The upper chamber in a Committee of the Whole, thereafter, confirmed the nomination of the eight appointees as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmed Justices are Lawal Garba, North West; Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West; Addu Aboki, North West; I. M. M. Saulawa, North West; Adamu Jauro, North East; Samuel C. Oseji, South South; Tijjani Abubakar, North East; and Emmanuel A. Agim, South South.