Senate confirms Aminu Maida as Executive VC of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee had screened Maida, which he passed all security clearance, possessed requisite qualifications and competence to ensure success of NCC.

New Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida [Premium Times Nigeria]
This followed the presentation and adoption of a report of the Committee on Communication by the Chairman Sen. Bilbis Ikra(APC- Zamfara) at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday. Presenting the report Ikra urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of Maida for appointment as NCC Chairman.

He said the request was in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Establishment Act, 2003. He said the committee had screened Maida, saying that he passed all security clearance, possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence and regulatory capacity to further ensure success of the NCC.

He therefore urged the senate to approve the nomination. Senate, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Aminu Maida, as Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC.

