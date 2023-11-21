ADVERTISEMENT
Senate confirms Agbasi as Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA)

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of nine other persons as members of the Board of FERMA.

Dr Chukwuemeke Agbasi, Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) [The Guardian Nigeria]
This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on FERMA at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee Sen. Hussaini Uba urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee in accordance with section 2(1)(2) of the FERMA Act 2002.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of nine other persons as members of the Board of FERMA. Those confirmed included; Mr Ibi Manasseh, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Sen Timothy Aduda, Mr Babatunde Daramola, Mr Preye Oseke, Mr Aminu Papa, Mr Abubakar Bappa, Mr Shehu Mohammed and Mr Yusuf Othmam.

