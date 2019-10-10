His confirmation is sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications on the screening of the nominee on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The report was presented during plenary by the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central).

Earlier, during consideration of the report, Senator Rocha Okorocha (APC, Imo West), lamented the exclusion of a nominee from the South East as member of the board.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), however informed his colleagues that the South East representative on the NCC board left his position to contest the 2019 general elections.

In his response, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said: “We still have to go back to find out if there is no replacement. If there is none, what we need to do is to request the executive arm of government to send a nomination to fill in that gap for the South East.

“Our committee on communications is supposed to let us know what the true position is; and if the South East is completely missing, we will ensure that the law is adhered to and, therefore, a nomination for the South East is brought in for confirmation. I believe this Senate will continue to do the right thing.”

ALSO READ: NCC approves spectrum for 5G trial

Lawan bemoaned the inefficiency of the NCC, and therefore urged the agency to improve on its revenue earnings and service delivery to Nigerians.

He also warned that the continued use of unregistered lines by subscribers on various telecommunication networks poses serious security risk to the country.

“Let me say that the NCC has not done so well. We still have millions of people with lines that are not properly registered. This continues to be a security risk to us; the NCC needs to sit up.

“The revenues from NCC have not been meeting the target; so many of these operators don’t pay the proper taxes. The NCC, especially the management, must ensure that we get our revenue from these operators.

“Similarly, Nigerians don’t get the right services from these operators as their services are not reliable.

“We expect that by the time they have the full complement, they must ensure that Nigerians get the best of services and NCC should live up to its billings and mandate,” Lawan said.