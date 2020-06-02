Senate’s confirmation is sequel to the presentation of the report of the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs and consideration of the report at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

The nominees confirmed by the Senate to serve at the FCC include: Muheeba Dankaka from Kwara as Chairman.

Other members confirmed to serve as members include: Henry Ogbulogo, Abia; Salihu Bello, Adamawa; Obonganwan Deborah Daniel Ebony, Akwa-Ibom; Ibeabuchi Uche, Anambra; Mohammed Tijjani, Bauchi; and Tonye Okio, Bayelsa.

Others are Silas Mfa Macikpah, Benue; Abba Ali Monguno, Borno; Nsor Atamgba, Cross River; Alims Agoda, Tobias Chukuemeka, Ebonyi; Imuetinyan Festus, Edo; Sesan Fatoba; Ginika Florence Tor, Enugu; Hamza Mohammed, Gombe, and Diogu Uche, Imo.

Also confirmed are Lawan Ya’u Roni, Jigawa; Hadiza Usman Muazu, Kaduna; Mohammed Awwal Na’iya, Kano; Lawal Garba, Katsina; Abubakar Atiku Bunu, Kebbi; Idris Eneye Bello, Kogi; Are Miftah Bolaji, Lagos and Nasir Isa Kwarra, Nasarawa.

Others are Suleiman Barau, Niger; Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Ogun; Olufemi Omosanya, Ondo; Adeoye Abdularazaq Olalekan, Osun; Adeniyi Olowofela, Oyo; Stephen Jings, Plateau and Wokocha Augustine, Rivers.

The rest are Abdullahi Taminu Tafida, Sokoto; Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar, Taraba; Jibril Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara; and Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, before the nominees’ confirmation, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia) had drawn the Senate’s attention to a memo he submitted to the committee on the need to ensure equity in the appointment of the commission’s officers.

He said it was not in the spirit of equity and fairness for two of the nominees for the positions of Chairman and Secretary to come from the North.

Abaribe noted that appointments to the two positions had always been rotated between the North and South geo-political zones of the country.

But the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in his response to Abaribe’s position, said his remarks were targeted at questioning the authority of President Buhari to make appointments.

He explained that the Senate should not be worried over the issue as tenure of the current Secretary of the commission would elapse in no distance time.

“Vacancy of the position will address the issue in question,’’ Omo-Agege said.

Similarly, Senate also approved the nominations of Dr. Fredrick Ekwem representing Imo and Abia and Dr Jonah Madugu representing Benue, Nasarawa State and Plateau as Commissioners of Federal Civil Service Commission.