Abdullahi, who is also the Senate Leader, explained during the plenary that the committee needed more time to allow the Nigeria Police and National Security Adviser Babagana Munguno to further interact with members of the panel.

“We would have been able to conclude and lay the report today, but for the interventions that became necessary.

“When we had to consider some extra interaction with the NPF and also with the National Security Adviser, who as at the earlier time he came was out of the country and he only came back lately.

“I seek the indulgence of my colleagues to please kindly extend the time for our presentation of this report to next week, I so plead” he said.

In his response, President of Senate Ahmad Lawan, said: “We are aware that the Ad-hoc Committee is doing very well.

“You are putting a lot of hard work and plenty hours to producing this report, having met with all the security agencies and other stakeholders.

“If what you’re requesting is a week for us to have the report enriched by further interactions with the Nigeria Police, I think this Senate will be glad to give you that one week.

“Let’s put up a solid report that would contain the way out of this security situation that our country is in and that will be the contribution of the Senate to unraveling the intricacies that have made our security outfits to be overwhelmed at the moment.

“So, you have one more week to finish your report,” the Senate president said.