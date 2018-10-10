Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate committee approves President Buhari’s N242 bn virement request

Buhari Senate committee approves President's N242 bn virement request

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Danjuma Goje, who stated this at the committees meeting on Wednesday, said the decision would be laid before the full house for consideration at plenary on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja play Senate committee approves President Buhari’s N242 bn virement request (AFP/File)

The Senate Committee on Appropriation has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the virement of N242 billion under the 2018 Appropriation Act to conduct the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Danjuma Goje, who stated this at the committees meeting on Wednesday, said the decision would be laid before the full house for consideration at plenary on Thursday.

Goje said the decision to approve the president’s request was informed by the urgent need for funds by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to begin preparations for the polls.

Earlier at plenary, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had read out the president’s request, which came in a letter dated Sept. 19, 2018.

In it, Buhari asked the lawmakers to consider including the total N242 billion as part of the virements of the 2018 Appropriation Act.

The amount is being requested by INEC and security agencies to conduct the 2019 general elections.

In a July 11 request to the legislature, the president had asked that N164 billion out of the N242 billion be vired in the 2018 budget, and the balance of N78 billion included in the 2019 budget.

But the lawmakers indicated their willingness to accommodate the total amount for virement under the 2018 Appropriation Act, if requested by the president.

President Buhari said, “In the light of the current realities, and in order to ensure that the 2019 general elections are not affected by the delays in the passage into law of the 2019 budget, I accept this kind suggestion.

“I look forward to your urgent consideration of this request to ensure that the 2019 general elections are properly conducted. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP’s media firm allegedly owes staff N97m in unpaid...bullet
2 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet
3 2019 Election Afenifere group in closed-door meeting with Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Buhari President in closed door meeting with 5 APC Govs
Minimum Wage Tripartite committee yet to agree on figure
AMCON Senate approves Buhari's appointment of Banire as new chairman
Aisha Buhari Uwargidan shugaba Buhari ta taya mata biyu murna na samun tikitin tsayawa takarar sanata karkashin APC a jihar Adamawa
Chris Ngige FG proposes N24,000 as new national minimum wage
Udoma FG releases N460bn from 2018 Budget for capital expenditure – Minister
2019 Presidential Election Buhari has never run a successful business - Atiku
Olu Agbi Former Nigerian ambassador is dead at 73
Davido Twitter reacts to singer calling Small Doctor a legend

Local

Buhari in closed door meeting with 5 APC Govs
Buhari President in closed door meeting with 5 APC Govs
Court strikes out fraud charge against Innoson
Innocent Chukwuma Court strikes out fraud charge against Innoson
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Minimum Wage NLC urges FG to accelerate implementation
National Human Right Commission (NHRC)
NHRC Commission seeks reduction of inmates’ death sentences to life imprisonment
X
Advertisement