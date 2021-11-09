Senate commends Police for investigating invasion of Justice Odili’s residence

Senate also urged the IGP to make public the outcome of the investigation.

Senate’s resolution was sequel to adoption of a motion brought by Sen. Betty Apiafi (PDP-Rivers), having cited order 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules.

Apiafi, in her presentation noted that security operatives had on Oct. 29, stormed the residence of Justice Mary Odili, acting on a purported court warrant to carry out a search on her home.

“The senate notes that on Oct. 29, security operatives invaded the home of a Judge of a Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili.

“Senate notes that Justice Mary Odili is the second most senior judicial official in the country,” she noted.

She said it was worrisome that the incident brought back to mind, a similar invasion of homes of some senior judges in the country.

She said it was worrisome that the home of a highly reverend judicial officer was invaded in such a manner by security agents.

Apiafi said it was disturbing that eleven days after the incident, details of the investigation was yet to be made known to the public.

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), who seconded the motion said the motion represented the collective desire of all parliamentarians in ensuring that government takes appropriate action to bring those culpable to justice.

Bamidele also said that there was need to continue respecting the sanctity of the judiciary and protect judicial officials and every other Nigerian, whose life under the law deserve to be protected.

Sen. George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers), on his part, recalled that the Port Harcourt residence of Justice Mary Odili was invaded a couple of months ago.

“Several reasons were given why thugs invaded the house. I don’t want to mention the reasons, so it does not bring in controversy.

“Recently, as the motion said, the house in Abuja was also invaded and then after a struggle, the security agents that invaded the place left the residence.

“They claimed to have brought a warrant from a magistrate court in Abuja.

“They claimed the Minister of Justice was aware of it. There are several claims.

“The Minister of Justice has denied and dissociated himself from that, the Chairman of EFCC has also done that.

“And I have read statements by the Inspector-General of Police that he has carried out some arrests and that they are investigating the matter.

“My problem is this, oftentimes, things happen and then police investigate and, in most cases, we don’t get the result of investigation.