RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate charges IGP to probe whereabouts of missing journalist

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has charged the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Alkali Baba to investigate the circumstances leading to the disappearance Mr Tordue Salem, an Abuja based Vanguard journalist.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

This followed the adoption of a point of order by Sen. Orker-Jev Emmanuel Yisa (Benue- North) during Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Citing order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Yisa noted that Salem, before his disappearance, was a journalist with the Vanguard newspaper covering the House of Representatives.

“On Oct. 13 between 8-9p.m, Salem went missing and all phone contact with him ceased,” he said.

He said that efforts by his family, friends and colleagues to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

He, however, expressed optimism that with the intervention of the Senate, might persuade the police to get to the root of the matter.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate charges IGP to probe whereabouts of missing journalist

Senate charges IGP to probe whereabouts of missing journalist

PDP Chieftain decries late commencement of poll as APGA remains confident

PDP Chieftain decries late commencement of poll as APGA remains confident

Buhari resurfaces in France for Paris Peace Forum

Buhari resurfaces in France for Paris Peace Forum

Osun Osogbo shrine gets $127,000 U.S. grant

Osun Osogbo shrine gets $127,000 U.S. grant

Senate commends Police for investigating invasion of Justice Odili’s residence

Senate commends Police for investigating invasion of Justice Odili’s residence

At COP26, Buhari sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu

At COP26, Buhari sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu

Police place N5m bounty on fleeing kidnapping suspects in Ekiti

Police place N5m bounty on fleeing kidnapping suspects in Ekiti

Anambra supplementary poll witness delay of election materials, personnel

Anambra supplementary poll witness delay of election materials, personnel

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof Omotayo as DG NIPSS

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof Omotayo as DG NIPSS

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)