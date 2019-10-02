The Senate on Wednesday urged security agencies in the country to secure lives and property of commuters plying the Abuja-Lokoja and other roads across the country.

The resolution of senate, followed a motion of urgent public importance brought by Sen. Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi) on the repeated killings and kidnapping of commuters on the road.

Melaye, who brought the motion under Order 42 and 52 of the senate rule, said that eight people were kidnapped on Sept. 11, while eleven persons were also kidnapped on Sept. 18.

He said that another 18 people were kidnapped on Sept. 24, while 8 people, including a senior police officer were killed.

He said that no proper security had been made to protect commuters, adding that it was part of the responsibility of the senate to protect Nigerians.

He said it was time for the senate to enforce citizen diplomacy, noting that the primary function of government is to ensure the protection of lives and property of its citizens.

He decried that kidnapping and killings of Nigerians on Lokoja and other roads across the country was becoming a normal activity for the kidnappers.

He said that the senate and federal government must do something from the normal ways of fighting insecurity to curb the menace of kidnapping on the roads.

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP Abia) corroborated Melaye, saying that kidnapping was happening in all parts of the country.

He said that security agencies, saddled with responsibility of protecting Nigerians must understand that the country was in a difficult situation.

He said security agencies should be up to their responsibilities.

Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe) called on security agencies to adopt modern technology to curb issues of kidnapping and other forms of banditry.

He said that the kidnappers could be tracked by their telephone conversation during negotiations for ransom.

After a voice vote, senate in its prayers further called on the Inspector-General of Police to secure the lives and property of Nigerians on the highways.

It also called for the full implementation of report of the 8th senate ad-hoc committee on security designed to overhaul security architecture of Nigeria.

It also resolved to enact anti-kidnapping legislation.

Commenting on the motion, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan said there was the need for the senate to appropriate additional funds to tackle insecurity.

He, however, said that accountability and transparency must be ensured in the use of the funds.

He urged the senate Committee on Communication to liaise with the Ministry of Communication on the need to ensure that lines not registered are blocked.

Earlier, five bills were presented for first reading at the plenary.

The bills are Federal University of Education Kontagora Bill 2019 sponsored by Sen. Aliyu Sabi (APC Niger), Federal College of Education Illo Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC Kebbi) and Food Security Bill 2019 sponsored by Sen. Theodore Orji, (PDP Abia).

Others are Communication Tax Bill, 2019 sponsored by Sen. Ndume Ali (APC Borno) and Private Hospital Regulation Bill, 2019 by Sen. Oduah Stella (PDP Anambra).