ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate begins screening to confirm EFCC chairman

Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Olukoyede the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

Ola Olukoyede has been nominated to become the new EFCC boss [Punch]
Ola Olukoyede has been nominated to become the new EFCC boss [Punch]

Recommended articles

Olukoyede is currently at the National Assembly in Abuja.

His appointment was announced on Thursday, October 12, 2023, four months after the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa.

President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Olukoyede to become the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

CBN threatens to sanction banks over increased cheque rejections

CBN threatens to sanction banks over increased cheque rejections

Senate begins screening to confirm EFCC chairman

Senate begins screening to confirm EFCC chairman

Elisha Abbo retracts accusations, extends apology to Senate President Akpabio

Elisha Abbo retracts accusations, extends apology to Senate President Akpabio

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart