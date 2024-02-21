Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint Kelechi Ohiri as D-G of NHIA

The confirmation followed the presentation of the report by the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) during the plenary session.

Presenting the report, chairperson of the committee, Senator Banigo Ipalibo (PDP-Rivers West) recalled that the Senate considered President Bola Tinubu’s request for the confirmation of Ohiri’s nomination on Feb. 14.

She said it was after this that the Senate referred the request to the committee for further legislative action.

Ipalibo said the committee carefully scrutinised the Curriculum Vitae presented by the nominee and ascertained that he was qualified and suitable for the job.

“The nominee is well experienced and adequately exposed at the top international and domestic levels and has the capacity to function as the director-general of the NHIA,’’ Ipalibo added.