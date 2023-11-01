ADVERTISEMENT
Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio said the administration of President Tinubu was a corrective administration that was determined to correct the wrongs of the past.

Auditor-General of the Federation, Shaakaa Chira. [Twitter:@moshswacide]
Auditor-General of the Federation, Shaakaa Chira. [Twitter:@moshswacide]

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), at the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee for appointment as Auditor-General for the Federation.

Senate, prior to his screening and confirmation procedures suspended its rule to allow the admittance of the nominee and other guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel led the nominee into the chamber.

Thereafter, the nominee took turns to give highlights of his career profile and professional experiences, before his eventual confirmation.

Chira in his brief remark decried the underfunding of the office of Auditor-General for the Federation.

He said the office was only allocated ₦62 million in the past budget.

He said the office required proper funding to discharge its audit responsibility to the nation.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was a corrective administration that was determined to correct the wrongs of the past.

He said the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly has a responsibility to keep the office of Auditor-General for the Federation alive for the purpose of transparency and accountability on the utilisation of public funds.

Earlier, former president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan emphasised the need for the 10th Senate to ensure passage of the Federal Audit Bill, adding that its passage would empower the office of Auditor-General to function optimally in the fight against corruption.

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

