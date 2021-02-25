This followed the consideration of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs at Wednesday’s plenary.

The implementation of the NPTF 2020 budget would lapse on April 30, 2021.

Chairman of the senate committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Haliru Jika,(APC- Bauchi) in his presentation said the joint committee observed that the budget was the first since the establishment of the fund in 2019.

According to him, only the 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the federation account and 0.5 per cent of the total Value Added Tax (VAT)were remitted to the NPTF account.

He said other revenue sources prescribed in the NPTF act did not made remittance.

He urged the NPTF to expedite action on the implementation of the 2020 budget to meet up with the deadline of April 30, 2021.

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan said the approval of the NPTF budget would help the police to increase their capacities towards providing better and improved services in the country.

“This is one of the benefits of what we have passed here – the Police Trust Fund – and I’m sure that the national assembly will continue to support our security agencies for optimal performance,” Lawan said.