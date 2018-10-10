Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate approves Buhari's appointment of Banire as new AMCON chairman

AMCON Senate approves Buhari's appointment of Banire as new chairman

The Senate has confirmed Banire's appointment nearly three months after he was nominated by the president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate approves Buhari's appointment Banire as AMCON chairman play Muiz Banire (Dailypost.ng)

The upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Muiz Banire as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Senate comfirmed the appointment of Banire, a former Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during its plenary session on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

According to a statement by the Senate, the motion for consideration of the report was moved by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and seconded by Senator Suleiman Adokwe.

The Senate then dissolved into the committee of the whole for the clause-by-clause consideration of the report of Banire's appointment, whereafter the nomination was confirmed by the full plenary.

President Buhari had nominated Banire for the appointment in a letter he forwarded to the Senate and was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during a plenary session on July 17. The chamber hurriedly embarked on its legislative recess on July 27 and didn't resume until Tuesday, October 9.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP’s media firm allegedly owes staff N97m in unpaid...bullet
2 2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by...bullet
3 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet

Related Articles

National Assembly Saraki swears in 2 new lawmakers into Senate
2019 Presidential Election Buhari has never run a successful business - Atiku
In Zamfara INEC bans APC from contesting 2019 elections after failing to conduct primary elections
2019 Election Sole Northern female Senator hails APC for giving her automatic ticket
EFCC Agency insists on transfer of its cases from Justice Nyako to another judge
In Brazil Bolsonaro effect boosts military presence in Congress
Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenary
Buhari President seeks NASS approval for $2.78bn Eurobonds

Local

Niger Delta militants
In Bayelsa 4 abducted oil workers regain freedom
PDP chieftain, Diekola, collapses during court trial
Osun Governorship Election PDP chieftain, Diekola, collapses during court trial
FG proposes N24,000 as new national minimum wage
Chris Ngige FG proposes N24,000 as new national minimum wage
FG’s priority is to create better environment for investments – Udo Udoma
Udoma FG releases N460bn from 2018 Budget for capital expenditure – Minister
X
Advertisement