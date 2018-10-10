Senate approves Buhari's appointment of Banire as new AMCON chairman

news

The upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Muiz Banire as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Senate comfirmed the appointment of Banire, a former Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during its plenary session on Wednesday , October 10, 2018.

According to a statement by the Senate, the motion for consideration of the report was moved by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and seconded by Senator Suleiman Adokwe.

The Senate then dissolved into the committee of the whole for the clause-by-clause consideration of the report of Banire's appointment, whereafter the nomination was confirmed by the full plenary.

President Buhari had nominated Banire for the appointment in a letter he forwarded to the Senate and was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during a plenary session on July 17. The chamber hurriedly embarked on its legislative recess on July 27 and didn't resume until Tuesday, October 9.