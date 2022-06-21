RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has announced Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT), as Senate Minority Leader.

Senate (DailyNigerian)
Senate (DailyNigerian)

It also announced Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu) as Minority Whip of the Senate.

Recommended articles

The announcement is contained in a letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at Tuesday’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aduda’s appointment followed the official resignation of Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia), as member of the PDP and former minority leader.

The letter is titled, “Confirmation of the Senate Caucus Nomination of Sen. Philip Aduda as Senate Minority Leader.’’

The letter reads: “Leadership of the PDP is pleased to confirm to you the nomination of Sen. Aduda, as the new Senate Minority Leader.

“The nomination of Aduda is for the replacement of the vacant seat of the minority leader created by the defection of Abaribe to APGA.

“Please kindly accord Aduda all the necessary cooperation due to the office.’’

Similarly, “the leadership of the PDP is pleased to confirm to you the nomination of Sen. Utazi as the new Senate Minority Whip.

“The nomination of Utazi for the replacement of the vacancy to the minority whip followed the elevation of Aduda to the Senate Minority Leader.’’

Lawan congratulated both lawmakers on their nomination.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

3 more senators dump APC

3 more senators dump APC

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

2023: Babangida Aliyu says it’s too early for Peter Obi to run for President

2023: Babangida Aliyu says it’s too early for Peter Obi to run for President

Babangida Aliyu reveals why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate

Babangida Aliyu reveals why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra. [crucible]

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.