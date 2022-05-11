RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate adjourns sitting to allow members participate in primaries

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has adjourned sitting till June 7 to enable lawmakers to participate fully in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly primaries.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS)
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS)

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Shuaibu Lau.

Recommended articles

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, explained that the decision to adjourn plenary was to enable lawmakers to participate fully in activities and processes leading to the conduct of party primaries for various elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Processing of forms for House of Representatives and Senate has started and we are expected to submit our completed forms on Friday.

“And, of course, we have some of our colleagues here who are going for governorship seats of their states.

“It is very important that we participate in the process that affects us directly, as well as those that do not affect us directly – that is the State Houses of Assembly, Governorship and Presidential.

“Consequently, we have to adjourn to enable us to participate fully in all these activities because we are supposed to be active participants. So, I wish all of us the best of luck.

“For the Presidential candidates, we are four and we pray that one of us will emerge as the candidate of the ruling party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections released on Feb. 26, directed political parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate adjourns sitting to allow members participate in primaries

Senate adjourns sitting to allow members participate in primaries

Lagos govt bans approvals for buildings above 3 floors in Ebute-Metta

Lagos govt bans approvals for buildings above 3 floors in Ebute-Metta

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

The dangerous romance between Jonathan and APC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The dangerous romance between Jonathan and APC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]