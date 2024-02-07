ADVERTISEMENT
Senate adjourns security briefing with service chiefs to February 13

Ima Elijah

The decision to broaden the scope of the briefing prompted the Senate to defer the session to a later date.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]

The scheduled briefing, slated for today at the Senate chamber, witnessed the presence of security chiefs poised to address lawmakers on the mounting security challenges plaguing the nation.

The motion to adjourn the security briefing was proposed by the Senate's Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and swiftly seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in sanctioning the adjournment, explained the Senate's desire for a comprehensive discourse on insecurity within the nation.

Consequently, the Clerk of the Senate received directives to expand the list of invitees to encompass all relevant stakeholders.

The updated list now includes All Service Chiefs, the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Minister of Police Affairs.

This decision follows the Senate's unanimous resolution during an emergency session convened on January 30, summoning the service chiefs to provide insights into the prevailing security crisis confronting the nation.

Present at today's deferred briefing were notable service chiefs, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Senate adjourns security briefing with service chiefs to February 13

