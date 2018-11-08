Senate adjourns plenary to attend APU conference

news

The Senate has adjourned its Thursday plenary to allow members attend the ongoing African Union Parliamentary conference in Abuja.

The lawmakers resumed plenary to adopt the votes and proceedings of the last legislative day and thereafter adjourned till Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Senator Bukar Ibrahim moved for the approval of votes of Wednesday's proceedings and was seconded by Senator Suleiman Nazif.

Thursday's plenary, which was led by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, lasted for about 30 minute before it was adjourned till next week.

The African Union Parliamentary conference is being held at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja.