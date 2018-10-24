Senate adjourns plenary session till November, proceeds on oversight

news

The Senate has adjourned plenary session till Nov. 6, to allow the various standing committees to embark on oversight of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, announced the adjournment during plenary session on Wednesday.

He said the Upper Chamber was embarking on recess to give lawmakers ample time to carry out thorough work.

He added that the two-week recess would enable relevant committees to carry out oversight functions, especially on the implementation of the 2018 Budget and the recently approved Eurobond loan.

Saraki said “the committees will still be meeting till Tuesday, Nov. 6. because the recess is only for plenary session.”

The senate is proceeding on the two-week recess 16 days after it resumed from its annual recess that lasted for 10 weeks.