The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary for lack of quorum.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the day’s sitting, which commenced by 10:30 a.m, was adjourned at about 10:35 a.m following the presence of only 10 lawmakers out of 109.

Sen. Andrew Uchendu (APC-Rivers) had moved for adoption of votes and proceedings of Thursday, Jan. 17 sitting and was seconded by the Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda before the adjournment.

The motion for adjournment of plenary was moved by the Chief Whip, Sen. Olusola Adeyeye and seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha.

Order 10(1)of the Senate Standing Rule, 2015(Amended), stipulates that the quorum of the Senate shall be one-third of the members of the Senate.

Also, Section 54(2) of the 1999

Constitution(Amended) states that “the quorum of the Senate or the House of Representatives shall be one-third of all the members of the legislative house concerned.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 37 lawmakers were expected to be present at the Upper Chamber to form quorum.

The lawmakers who were present at plenary are, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Chief Whip-Sen. Olusola Adeyeye, Minority Whip-Philip Aduda and Minority Leader-Emmanuel Bwacha.

Others are, Deputy Chief Whip-Sen. Francis Alimikhena, Sen. Andrew Uchendu (APC-Rivers) Sen. Gbenga Ashafa (APC-Lagos) and Sen. Shaba Lafiagi (PDP-Kwara).

Also, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe (PDP-Nasarawa) and Sen. Gbolahon Dada (APC-Ogun) were present.

NAN further reports that non of the items listed on the day’s Order Paper were considered.

The listed items are, confirmation of nomination as career ambassadors-designate as well as presentation and consideration of reports.

Consideration of the 2019 Appropriation Bill was however, not listed on the order paper.

The President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, announced adjournment of plenary till Wednesday.