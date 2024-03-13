Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, on Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries in Gusau.

The senator, represented by the former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said that the gesture was to assist orphans during Ramadan and to celebrate EI-el-fitri.

“Assisting the needy is very necessary, especially during the holy months of Ramadan, because it is the teaching of Prophet Muhammad SAW”, Yari explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, each of the 10,000 orphans will receive a package of assorted grains comprising Rice, Millet, Suger and one set of clothing materials. He called on the other well meaning individuals to provide both food and financial assistance to the orphans and other categories of the less privileged nearest to them.

Yari urged the distribution committees at emirate councils to ensure that the items get to the beneficiaries. He called on people of the state to use the Ramadan period to seek for divine intervention in ending security challenges facing the state and country at large.

Earlier, the state Secretary of the selection and screening committee of the exercise, Malam Sanusi Liman-DanAlhaji commended the former governor for the gesture. Liman-DanAlhaji said that a total of 10,000 orphans comprising boys and girls were selected from across the 20 emirates in the state.

“500 orphans were selected from each of the 19 emirates of the state while the Gusau emirate alone has a total of 1000 orphans selected to benefit from the assistance,” the secretary said.