ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator stated that the gesture is to assist orphans during Ramadan and to celebrate EI-el-fitri.

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]
Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, on Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries in Gusau.

The senator, represented by the former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said that the gesture was to assist orphans during Ramadan and to celebrate EI-el-fitri.

“Assisting the needy is very necessary, especially during the holy months of Ramadan, because it is the teaching of Prophet Muhammad SAW”, Yari explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, each of the 10,000 orphans will receive a package of assorted grains comprising Rice, Millet, Suger and one set of clothing materials. He called on the other well meaning individuals to provide both food and financial assistance to the orphans and other categories of the less privileged nearest to them.

Yari urged the distribution committees at emirate councils to ensure that the items get to the beneficiaries. He called on people of the state to use the Ramadan period to seek for divine intervention in ending security challenges facing the state and country at large.

Earlier, the state Secretary of the selection and screening committee of the exercise, Malam Sanusi Liman-DanAlhaji commended the former governor for the gesture. Liman-DanAlhaji said that a total of 10,000 orphans comprising boys and girls were selected from across the 20 emirates in the state.

“500 orphans were selected from each of the 19 emirates of the state while the Gusau emirate alone has a total of 1000 orphans selected to benefit from the assistance,” the secretary said.

He further said that over ₦565 million was spent to procure the items and each of the beneficiaries would receive food items and clothing materials worth ₦56,000. Two of the beneficiaries, Maryam Musa and Abdurrahman Saifullahi, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed their gratitude to Yari for the kind gesture.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Wike in closed-door meeting with senators

Wike in closed-door meeting with senators

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul Omotosho is dead. [Punch]

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

'Joko’ charcoal stove [NAN]

Nigerians return to charcoal stoves, firewood as economy chokes

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k [Punch]

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k