Sen Yari donates 600 rams to his neighbours, poor families for Eid-El-Kabir

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muslims are urged to use the Eid-El-Kabir period to pray for peace and stability in the state and Nigeria at large.

Sen Yari donates 600 cows [Pulse.ng]

The Coordinator, Zamfara West Senatorial District Constituency Office, Alh. Sha’ayau Sarkinfawa disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Talata-Mafara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari represents Zamfara West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Sarkinfawa said that the beneficiaries would include Sen. Yari’s neighbours in Talata-Mafara town and other categories of people in the six Local Government Areas of the Zamfara West constituency.

“You know, this is an annual gesture from our leader, Sen. Yari, aimed at assisting the less privileged households to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with ease,” he said.

Sarkinfawa commended the former governor for his various socio-economic intervention programmes supporting people at the grassroots. He called on Muslims to use the Eid-El-Kabir period to pray for peace and stability in the state and Nigeria at large.

