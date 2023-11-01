ADVERTISEMENT
Sen Yari donate drugs to cholera affected communities in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yari noted that the donation is part of the lawmaker’s health support initiative to provide urgent needed preventive measure for the treatment of patients.

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov Dauda Lawal had recently called for collaborative efforts in the fight against cholera outbreak in the state. Lawal made the call on Monday during his visit to Cholera isolation centre in Anka town, Anka local government area of the state.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Director-General, Media, to Sen Yari, Dahiru Samaila, said the drugs worth millions of Naira were presented to Bakura and Talata-Mafara emirate councils.

“Samaila noted that the drugs were presented to the Representatives of the two emirates by the Coordinator, Zamfara West All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal campaign office, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa, on behalf of Sen Yari,

Sarkin-Fawa was quoted as saying that the response followed a recent report of the cholera epidemic in some communities in the two emirates.

“This is part of the lawmaker’s health support initiative to provide urgent needed preventive measure for the treatment of patients.

“We extend our sympathy to the people of the affected communities. We should be using clean water all the time, especially in our domestic activities to avoid further escalation of the disease,” Sarkin-Fawa noted.

According to the statement, the Senior district head of Bakura Emirate, Alhaji Muhammadu-Bello Yusuf, and Galadima of Mafara emirate, Alhaji Malami Galadima, who received the drugs on behalf of the emirates, expressed gratitude to the Sen. Yari for the gesture.

“They assured the drugs will be used to ensure immediate control of the outbreak,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

