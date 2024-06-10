Sen Yari distributes 380 cows to APC supporters, less-privileged in Zamfara

The Chairman, of Sen. Yari’s Political Organisation, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari represents the Zamfara West Senatorial District in the Senate.

According to Liman, the distribution exercise was inaugurated in the Kasuwar Daji ward of Ƙaura Namoda Local Government Area. Liman said the gesture was part of Yari’s annual assistance to the APC supporters and less-privileged families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each of the 147 political wards will receive two cows.

“Other beneficiaries of the gesture include APC executives and other stakeholders of the party in each ward.

“All the political wards under the four Local Government Areas of Zamfara North senatorial district have received their allocations.

“The remaining wards from the 10 local government areas in Zamfara Central and West Senatorial Districts will receive their allocations on Tuesday,” Liman explained.