Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, spoke on Sunday in Sokoto, at a one day Summit on the Use of Social Media, organised by the Sokoto State APC Social Media Organisation (SASMO).

The lawmaker, who was represented by Malam Bashir Gidan-Kanawa, cautioned the participants against disseminating fake news and hate speech, to achieve some political, religious or ethnic objectives.

He said that the Summit came at better time, when efforts were being made to promulgate stringent laws to regulate the use of social media as well as curb the menace of hate speech.

Wamakko lauded the Organisation for organising the event, saying “its members have been diligently trying to propagate the ideals of the APC.”

The State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Isa Achida, in his message delivered by the APC Zonal Youth leader, Sokoto Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Garba Tsamiya, also admonished the participants to conduct their activities peacefully and within the confines of the law.

Earlier, SASMO Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Hashimu, said that the Summit was organised to sensitise members on the proper use of the Social Media.

Three different papers presented during the event were: “How to Use the Social Media in Promoting Party Policies,” “Social Media as a means of creating jobs to its users” and “The Judicious and Responsible Use of the Social Media.”