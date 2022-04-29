Sen. Wamakko donates wrappers, cash to 10,000 indigent women in Sokoto

Bashar Abubakar, the New Media Aide to Wamakko, said in a statement on Friday in Sokoto, that the former governor of the state personally distributed the sallah package to the beneficiaries.

Abubakar said that the beneficiaries included young girls, ladies and old women, among others.

“As usual, every year, during the month of Ramadan, the Senator gives out such gifts to mainly the less privileged in the society.

“This is in order to cushion the effect of poverty among the people in the state,” he added.

According to Abubakar, the beneficiaries were each given a set of wrapper and cash to sow them.

He added: “Some of them who were interviewed, expressed their joy on the gesture,” describing Wamakko as one of the few leaders who assist the needy in the society.