Ubah debunked the rumour in an interview he granted newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

He said that he was surprised when his attention was drawn to news in the media that he was arrested in Lagos with a huge sum of money .

The senator who is the coordinator of President Mohammadu Buharis Presidential campaign in the South East dismissed the story as the handiwork of some mischief makers .

He said he had reported the matter to the appropriate authorities and called on the police and the Department of State Security (DSS) to probe the matter to unravel its source.

He said he was neither arrested nor being to Lagos where he was alleged to have been arrested for while.

Ubah also said that he did not belong to the political party attributed to him in the story.

He said that he had been in Anambra for the past one week preparing for the general elections.

I am surprised at (about) the rumour, I have not been to Lagos for a long time.

The DSS and the police know the person that was arrested, it was not me and I am calling on them to clear the air on this .

I demand a probe into the source of this rumour, he said.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) contacted the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti on phone, she said that no police station had brought a case of arrest involving Sen. Ubah to her office.

Ubah, however, expressed regrets over the postponement of the presidential and the national assembly elections from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23 by INEC.

He said that it was a price the country had to pay since INEC that announced the postponement considered it as a condition to get it right.

He said the shift in DATE, notwithstanding, his party remained confident of victory on the rescheduled dates.