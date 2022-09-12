RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sen. Ubah confirms aides’ deaths during Sunday attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South) has confirmed the deaths of some of his personal and security aides during Sunday attack on his convoy.

Capital Oil MD, Ifeanyi Uba
Ubah’s convoy was attacked around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market axis of Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra on its way to Nnewi his country home on Sunday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen opened fire on the convoy and left many members of the convoy dead including other persons at the scene of the incident.

The senator, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Awka, said the assassins killed one Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias.

Ubah added that some of his security aides from the Police and Department of State Services were also killed.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State Command, confirmed the incident but did not give the figure of the victims.

‘’The Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng visited the scene and there were blood stains at the place indicative of the fact that the attack was bloody, but to give the number I cannot say anything on that.’’

