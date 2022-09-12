Sen. Ubah confirms aides’ deaths during Sunday attack

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen opened fire on the convoy and left many members of the convoy dead including other persons at the scene of the incident.

The senator, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Awka, said the assassins killed one Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias.

Ubah added that some of his security aides from the Police and Department of State Services were also killed.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State Command, confirmed the incident but did not give the figure of the victims.