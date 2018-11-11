Sen. Sani tasks leaders on sacrifice, transparency

news

Sen. Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) on Saturday tasked leaders from all sectors of the economy to promote the culture of sacrifice and transparency in order to achieve national development.

He made the call when he received an award from the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance USA, Nigeria Chapter, for his outstanding leadership qualities.

Sani, who was given the award at the institute’s 2018 Fellowship, Induction, Awards and African Leadership Summit in Abuja, was also Inducted into the institute as a fellow.

The theme of the summit is Strategic Leadership for National Development and Good Governance.

According to him, good leadership is a key factor in ensuring security of lives and property as well as economic growth.

“Award like this helps to encourage people to do more and for me and other inductees, we promise to continue to work within our power to ensure national development.

“The organisers did a good job by not commercialising the award as some organisations do.

“From my findings, nobody among the awardees paid any money, rather, we were chosen for playing our part to ensure good governance.

“I urge them to not rest on their oars in identifying men and women who have genuinely worked for the development of the nation,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the lawmaker was inducted alongside the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu and 25 others.

The Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance is a professional body established to build and implement leadership and governance skills for effective leadership among others.

The institute is currently in 51 countries of the world including Nigeria.