Sen Olujimi, 8 lawmakers got N3.42b for projects in Ekiti

news

Ekiti South representative at the Senate, Biodun Olujimi and eight other lawmakers representing Ekiti at the National Assembly got a total of N3.42 billion allocation for constituency projects in 2018.

This was revealed by Tracka.ng, a project by Budgit, Nigeria's civic tech organisation raising the standards of transparency, citizen engagement, and accountability most especially in public finance.

In the 2017 budget, which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the lawmakers nominated various projects that will gulp a total of N3.42 billion.

Subsequently, Kemi Adeosun, the minister of the Ministry of Finance explained that the Federal Government had released 70% of the funds to execute the 2017 budget.

In a tweet on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Tracka.ng noted that a total sum of N3.42 billion was allocated to Ekiti state for the execution of projects.

"In 2018 constituency projects implementation, a total sum of N3.42 billion was allocated to Ekiti state for the execution of projects. Engage your representatives at the National Assembly," the handle tweeted.

ALSO READ: We adjusted 2018 Budget to correct imbalances in allocations - NASS

Here is a list of the 9 Ekiti lawmakers