Sen Olujimi, 8 lawmakers got N3.42b for projects in Ekiti

Sen Biodun Olujimi and eight other lawmakers representing Ekiti at the National Assembly got a total of N3.42 billion allocation for constituency projects in 2018.

Ekiti South representative at the Senate, Biodun Olujimi and eight other lawmakers representing Ekiti at the National Assembly got a total of N3.42 billion allocation for constituency projects in 2018.

This was revealed by Tracka.ng, a project by Budgit, Nigeria's civic tech organisation raising the standards of transparency, citizen engagement, and accountability most especially in public finance.

In the 2017 budget, which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the lawmakers nominated various projects that will gulp a total of N3.42 billion.

Subsequently, Kemi Adeosun, the minister of the Ministry of Finance explained that the Federal Government had released 70% of the funds to execute the 2017 budget.

In a tweet on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Tracka.ng noted that a total sum of N3.42 billion was allocated to Ekiti state for the execution of projects.

"In 2018 constituency projects implementation, a total sum of N3.42 billion was allocated to Ekiti state for the execution of projects. Engage your representatives at the National Assembly," the handle tweeted.

ALSO READ: We adjusted 2018 Budget to correct imbalances in allocations - NASS

Here is a list of the 9 Ekiti lawmakers

Ekiti North: Duro Faseyi - Senate; Akinyede Awodumila, Kehinde Agboola - House of Representatives

Ekiti Central: Fatimat Raji-Rasaki - Senate; Olamide Oni, Thaddeus Aina - House of Representatives

Ekiti South: Biodun Olujimi - Senate; Sunday Oladimeji, Segun Adekoya - House of Representatives

Some selected constituency projects in Ekiti

N230 million: Training of youths and women on skill development in aquaculture and farm management in Ado Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ijero, Ekiti West and Efon Local government area in Ekiti central senatorial districts.

N200 million: Rehabilitation of selected rural roads in Ekiti/Irepodun/Idin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency of Ekiti State

N200 million: Empowerment grants to artisans and youths in Ekiti South senatorial district.

