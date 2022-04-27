RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sen. La’ah lauds Gov. Wike’s N200m donation to Kaduna IDPs

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South), has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, a presidential aspirant, for donating N200m to people displaced by lingering violence in the north-western state.

Sen La’ah lauds Gov Wike’s N200m donation to Kaduna IDPs (NAN)
Sen La’ah lauds Gov Wike’s N200m donation to Kaduna IDPs (NAN)

La’ah gave the commendation on Tuesday in Kaduna while reacting to the kind gestured by the governor.

Recommended articles

According to him, the gesture is the first of its kind for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He prayed to God to bless and reward the giver and his entire household, and challenged presidential and governorship aspirants to emulate Wike by helping the vulnerable and the less privileged in society.

The lawmaker urged the IDPs and other victims of attacks in Kaduna State to pray for Wike for the show of kindness.

He also urged them to pray for the success of the PDP in the 2023 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike had made the donation when he visited Kaduna State in continuation of his nationwide search for support toward winning the party’s ticket to contest for the nation’s top seat in 2023.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over FEC

2023 election: Sentiments must not becloud Nigeria’s choice of president, says Sen. Saraki

2023 election: Sentiments must not becloud Nigeria’s choice of president, says Sen. Saraki

Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before – Buhari

Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before – Buhari

2023: Plateau PDP won’t force consensus arrangement on anyone – official

2023: Plateau PDP won’t force consensus arrangement on anyone – official

2023: I will support any aspirant ready to develop Abia – Kalu

2023: I will support any aspirant ready to develop Abia – Kalu

“Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president – Alake of Egbaland

“Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president” – Alake of Egbaland

Sen. La’ah lauds Gov. Wike’s N200m donation to Kaduna IDPs

Sen. La’ah lauds Gov. Wike’s N200m donation to Kaduna IDPs

Osun 2022: I’ll create mega investment outfit, if elected- Accord Party candidate

Osun 2022: I’ll create mega investment outfit, if elected- Accord Party candidate

ASUU strike: Varsity lecturers making negotiation difficult–Ngige

ASUU strike: Varsity lecturers making negotiation difficult–Ngige

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)