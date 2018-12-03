Pulse.ng logo
Sen. Jonah Jang refuses to honour EFCC invitation

Jang said that he will be in court for the hearing of a case filed against him by the EFCC in Plateau state on the same day he is expected to be in Kano.

  • Published:
Jonah Jang

(Nigeria Trends)

Senator Jonah Jang has said that he will not be able to honour an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Daily Post, the anti-graft agency asked the former Governor to report to its Kano office on December 5, 2018.

Jang, in a statement issued by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, said that he will be in court for the hearing of a case filed against him by the EFCC in Plateau state on the day he is expected to be in Kano.

The former Governor was accused of mis-using some special funds released to the state government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Jang was however granted bail on May 24, 2018 by the Plateau state High Court, on the condition that he presents two sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

The statement reads:  “The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, the distinguished Senator (Dr.) Jonah David Jang will not honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFFC, to report to its Kano office on 5th December, 2018, and has written to the commission asking it to pick another date in January 2019.

 “The decision to turn down the invitation was an easy one because the Senator is under trial in Jos the Plateau State Capital having been charged to court by the same commission, and the matter is expected to commence definite hearing around the date of the invitation.

“To be sure, it is baffling how the EFCC expects the serving Senator to be in two places at the same time since he does not possess any psychic abilities.

“To be exact, the invitation is not unconnected with the story in the news alleging that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has traced a mansion worth N500million to Senator Jonah Jang.

“The property located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna State does not belong to Senator Jang, and this is not the first time the commission would investigate its ownership.

APC has rubbished all PDP did in 16 years – Jonah Jang

“The property formerly belonging to Northern Nigerian Development Company, Kaduna, was allocated to the Senator while he was the executive Governor of Plateau State but eventually lost interest and did not continue with the acquisition.

“EFCC has this information and it knows the the actual owners of the said property . Unfortunately, but deliberately EFCC continues to harass the Senator in its usual media trials aimed at tarnishing his glowing name and reputation."

Jonah Jang served as the Governor of Plateau State from 2007 to 2015.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse.

