Omisore confirmed the death of his father in a statement on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.
Sen Iyiola Omisore loses father
The Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba Olajide Omisore, father of Sen. Iyiola Omisore, a former Deputy Governor of Osun, has joined his ancestors.
Recommended articles
According to him, on behalf of Omisore Dynasty and with deepest sense of loss and gratitude, we announced the triumphant return of our beloved father, Oba Olajide Omisore, to his heavenly father.
“The royal father, Oba Olajide Omisore Omigbade I, joined his ancestors peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022,” Omisore said.
He said that further announcement would be made in due course.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng