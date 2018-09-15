Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sen. David Mark visits IBB in Minna

David Mark Senator visits Ibrahim Babangida in Minna

The meeting lasted for two hours at the Hilltop residence of the former military ruler.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator David Mark play Sen. David Mark visits IBB in Minna (Star Gist)

Sen. David Mark , has arrived Minna, capital of Niger State to hold a private meeting with the former military President Ibrahim Babangida.

The meeting lasted for two hours at the Hilltop residence of the former military ruler.

NAN reports that Sen. David Mark arrived at about 1.30pm  in company of  Sen. Zainab Kure, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha and Sen. Suleman Adokwe, current chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

The 70 year-old Mark, who has been in the senate since 1999, obviously came to discuss his presidential ambition with Babangida, who had hosted several other aspirants. Among them were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido and Ahmed Makarfi, all contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

Said one of Mark’s aides who didn’t want his name mentioned: ” Yes my boss is discussing with IBB. First to brief him and seek  his prayers and support for the task ahead”.

Sen. Zainab Kure, who is the director general David Mark Presidential Campaign Organisation told NAN that Mark is a good material needed to reposition the country for optimal growth.

“He was a former military Governor, communications Minister and senate president of the Federal Republic. So he possesses all the required political acumen to lead our country “,she said.

Zainab also hoped that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) would conduct a free, fair and credible election.

I am appealing to all  eligible Nigerians to support the  electoral processes to enable the commission discharge its constitutional mandate “, she said.

She said that the task to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2019 election is the joint responsibility of all stakeholders especially the politicians. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet
2 Zainab Ahmed 5 things you should know about acting Finance Ministerbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacementbullet

Related Articles

Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Atiku Presidential aspirant says Buhari is not a democrat
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, JPM, GS, NIO)
Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out of presidential race
Politics How a bar fight sparked the 1979 Uganda - Tanzania war that brought to an end the bloody reign of Idi Amin
Tech Our Emmys 2018 predictions: who should win, who will win, and who got snubbed
Saraki "We must have a President that speaks for Nigerians", Presidential aspirant says
Atiku Buhari is the most incompetent President in Nigeria's history, ex-VP says

Local

In Anambra Flooding: Government advises citizens to relocate
FRSC Recruitment Screening, physical assessments begin Sept. 24
PDP says FG wants to secretly fly Kemi Adeosun out of Nigeria
Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of the country
Nigeria Ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase is dead
Abdullahi Wase Nigeria Ambassador to Qatar is dead