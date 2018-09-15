Sen. David Mark visits IBB in Minna

news

Sen. David Mark , has arrived Minna, capital of Niger State to hold a private meeting with the former military President Ibrahim Babangida.

The meeting lasted for two hours at the Hilltop residence of the former military ruler.

NAN reports that Sen. David Mark arrived at about 1.30pm in company of Sen. Zainab Kure, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha and Sen. Suleman Adokwe, current chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

The 70 year-old Mark, who has been in the senate since 1999, obviously came to discuss his presidential ambition with Babangida, who had hosted several other aspirants. Among them were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido and Ahmed Makarfi, all contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

Said one of Mark’s aides who didn’t want his name mentioned: ” Yes my boss is discussing with IBB. First to brief him and seek his prayers and support for the task ahead”.

Sen. Zainab Kure, who is the director general David Mark Presidential Campaign Organisation told NAN that Mark is a good material needed to reposition the country for optimal growth.

“He was a former military Governor, communications Minister and senate president of the Federal Republic. So he possesses all the required political acumen to lead our country “,she said.

Zainab also hoped that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) would conduct a free, fair and credible election.

” I am appealing to all eligible Nigerians to support the electoral processes to enable the commission discharge its constitutional mandate “, she said.

She said that the task to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2019 election is the joint responsibility of all stakeholders especially the politicians.