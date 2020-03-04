Bwacha, who raised a point of order at the plenary, having cited Order 43 of the Senate Rule which provides for personal explanation said: “the matter I want to explain before my colleagues is topical and unique in a way.

“Officials of the Federal Ministry of Works went to my senatorial district to inspect an ongoing road project in Tundu-Mararaba road in Taraba and I advised them to go with security men.

“As they were going they ran into a huge crowd of bandits who rode on motorcycles armed with AK47 rifles.

“Upon sighting the security agents, the bandits ran away and two of those bandits abandoned their motorcycles because they were not prepared to run with it.

“The soldiers exchanged gunfire with them and took the two motorcycles into their vehicles, now; this has heightened fears among citizens of Taraba and its environs.

“It has given credence to speculations in the social media that they have planned an attack on communities around Yoro and Jalingo, the capital of Taraba in a commando style such as it happened in Garkida.

“Why this explanation is necessary is because communities must wake up and complement the role of the military.

“At this point, I must also commend the people and government of Niger for the role it played a few days ago.

“I want to watch communities wake up with the same style of “Amotekun’’ and protect themselves because our military is over stretched.

“They must form new strategies to confront this people.”

President of Senate Ahmad Lawan in his remark on the order, thanked Bwacha for raising the issue.

“We have taken note of what you have said because you came under Order 43; the Committee on Security will soon finish their work before we know what to do further.

“Of course, there is no day that passed without a security breach in one way or the order,” he observed.

In another development, the Senate also at plenary considered five bills for first reading.

The bills are 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill, 2020 by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta), Casualisation Prohibition Bill, 2020 by Sen. Akinyelure Ayo (PDP Ondo), Federal Medical Special, Oyo Town Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Folarin Teslim, among others.

Also considered for second reading are Bill for an Act to Establish the National Agriculture Development Fund and matters connected therewith 2020 by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa.)

Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and for related matters, 2020 by Sen. Kayari Abubakar (APC Borno).

The bill which received support from several senators was referred to the Committee on INEC for further legislative inputs by President of Senate Ahmad Lawan.