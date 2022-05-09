Sen. Bamidele scores Buhari high on infrastructure devt

Opeyemi who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District while listing the achievements of the Buhari’s administration to include the developments in the transport sector, said that the administration had done so much with little resources than previous administrations.

“In terms of provisions of infrastructure in this country, the current administration has done so much with little resources than previous administrations did when there was so much money,” he said.

On security, the lawmaker said, “unfortunately Nigeria is going through a very tough time some of the challenges are banditry and serious economic downturn.

“This is not so much about the All Progressives Congress (APC). Some of these problems that we are having to contend with economically and politically are global in nature.

“Some of these problems are things that even this administration inherited and has been managing.

“In a country where there is so much insecurity; it doesn’t even lie in the mouth of anybody to be shouting about the achievement of an administration.

“We didn’t pretend that we are inheriting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) some years ago, a Nigeria that was all set, or an economy that was buoyant, or a country that was well-secured.

“We cannot politicise the issue of insecurity. It didn’t start with APC. It’s been a matter of continuous degeneration of a political system,” he added.

Bamidele explained that part of the issues were global in nature, citing the increase in the price of fuel as a global challenge.

“You have to understand the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the impact, including some of the economic sanctions from Russia is having on the rest of the world.

“If you are not able to relate some of these things holistically, there will be tendency to continue to blame APC or Buhari,” he noted.

On whether Nigerians should give APC another chance in 2023, the lawmaker said “APC still has a long way to go because we are talking about a Nigeria project; it’s a work in progress.