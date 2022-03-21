Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sobukola had accompanied the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, and other female chiefs across Yorubaland on a courtesy visit to the new Olubadan.

The NAWOJ boss used the opportunity of the visit to request the lawmaker to prevail on his colleagues to revisit the gender bill.

She described the gender bill as a product of intensive research on how there could be growth and development through women participation in politics.

Sen. Balogun urged the women folk to remain focused and use their numerical strength to bring about whatever change they desire in the polity.

The Senator said he believed in women and support whatever that would give them their dues in the polity.

“Some of us appreciate your roles in the polity and what your dues should be, but, we need the number to push through and that’s where the job comes back to you to scrutinize and push forward those that share your vision and mission.

Earlier, the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Lawson, said the purpose of the visit was to felicitate the new Olubadan, whose emergence at this particular point in time is significant in the history of Ibadanland and Yorubaland in general.

She stressed that unity among the traditional rulers in Yorubaland should be encouraged.

Lawson, who doubles as the Iyalode of Egbaland, maintained that the team she led to the Olubadan was to show the oneness of all the women in Yorubaland.