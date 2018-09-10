Pulse.ng logo
Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator Adeleke

A man who looks like Senator Ademola Adeleke, has broken the internet for his twerking skills, leaving Twitter visibly confused.

Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator Adeleke play Senator Ademola Adeleke who represents Osun West in the upper legislative chamber has been linked to a viral twerk video (newspunch)

A viral video of someone who looks like dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke, shaking a derriere in a suggestive manner, has got Twitter users divided.

Move over video vixens, this dancing Nigeria man is about to put y'all out of business. Ok, that was a joke.

Famous for his silky smooth dance moves, Adeleke represents Osun West in the senate.

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance play Senator Ademola Adeleke during one of his dancing moments (Daily Post )

 

Videos of his dance moves are now commonplace, making it easy for folks to think that the man twerking in a latest viral video, was indeed the senator.

And Twitter is just as confused as everyone else about the twerker in this viral video. Here are a few reactions:

Even pop star Davido, who is the senator's nephew, disagrees with those who say the twerker is his dancing uncle.

A Rep of Senator Adeleke wasn't immediately available for a reaction. What is your take though?

Senator Adeleke is vying for the office of Governor of Osun State on the platform of the PDP alongside Gbenga Oyetola of the APC.

The Osun governorship election holds on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

