The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Muhammed Garba, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Seme, Badagry, Lagos.

According to him, the intensified operations of the enforcement units of the command have drastically reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum.

The seizures made between January and March 19 include: 4,745 bags of 50kg parboiled rice, equivalent to eight trailer trucks of rice; 27 of 25litres jerry cans of vegetable oil; 34 of 50kg sugar; 261 jerry cans of 25litres of petrol and 80 cartons of poultry products.

Other seizures include: 95 pieces of six yards of new textile materials; 24 cartons of maggi; 20 pieces of household effects; 19 boxes of frozen seafood; 68 parcels of tramadol and 220 of six yards of Ankara textiles.

180 sacks of scrap metal were intercepted in a Volvo FL7 trucks along Owoseni axis.

Also, a Scania 280 truck caring two Polaris terrain trucks; 23 vehicles of 17 fairly used and six means of conveyance were also seized, Garba said.

During the joint mobile patrol, the command, he said, apprehended four suspects with ammunition and charms on Jan. 30, who had all been handed over to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The Seme customs boss said that 68 parcels of tramadol with DPV of N918,000 and 10 parcels of Cannabis were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He noted that one of the suspects connected to the drug issue was sentenced to two years imprisonment after diligent prosecution.

He, however, said that five suspects were arrested during the period under review, adding that the command has resolved to strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against trans-border crimes.

Garba said that anti-smuggling operations had also improved revenue blockage of the illegal routes.

He said that freight forwarding activities received a boost, courtesy of the standardisation of transit protocol in line with international best practices.

According to Garba, the command is working assiduously to guarantee a smoother experience by clearing the congestions within the shortest time possible.

He commended the EU and ECOWAS Commission for their continued support in the management of Joint Border Post, adding that the commands achievements were made possible with the support of other sister agencies.